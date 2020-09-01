Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Unlock 4: Weekend lockdown to continue in UP; shops to remain close only on Sundays

Unlock 4: Weekend lockdown to continue in UP; shops to remain close only on Sundays

The government had in July announced that shops and offices would remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 19:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

The shops can remain open from 9 am to 9 pm. (HT file photo)

Shops in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed only on Sundays, instead of the two-day weekend lockdown, the state government said on Tuesday.

The government had in July announced that shops and offices would remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi on Tuesday said, “The chief minister has instructed that there will be no weekly closure on Saturdays, and shops can remain open from 9 am to 9 pm.

Click here for full covid-19 coverage



“However, shops will remain closed on Sundays from midnight of Saturday to midnight of Sunday,” he said.



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to speed up development projects.

At a routine meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, he directed divisional commissioners to review developmental projects of over Rs 50 crore.

“Development projects in the state should be given pace. Agriculture production commissioner, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, additional chief secretary and principal secretaries should inspect offices,” Adityanath said.

“All markets should open from 9 am to 9 pm and weekly closure of markets should be fixed on Sundays,” he said.

The chief minister directed officials to conduct “microanalysis” of Covid-19 situation in Lucknow and Kanpur districts, make “effective plan” and implement it there.

Adityanath reiterated that testing facilities should be increased in the state and there should be 1.5 lakh tests daily.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Sep 01, 2020 20:24 IST
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
Sep 01, 2020 19:28 IST
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Sep 01, 2020 21:01 IST

latest news

Madhuri, Dr Nene prepare modaks as the celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, watch
Sep 01, 2020 20:58 IST
BJP has ruined India’s economy: Himachal Congress chief Rathore
Sep 01, 2020 20:58 IST
Congress used people as vote banks for last 60 years: HP BJP chief Suresh Kashyap
Sep 01, 2020 20:55 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: After Unlock 4 guidelines, Centre may issue guidelines for Metro services tomorrow and all the latest news
Sep 01, 2020 20:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.