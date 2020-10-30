Unnao Ex-MP Annu Tandon quits Congress

Annu Tandon, who won the election of MP from Unnao in 2009, has resigned from the Congress party on Thursday. (PTI File Photo )

Senior Congress leader and former Unnao MP Annu Tandon said on Thursday that she had resigned from the primary membership of the party, accusing the state Congress leadership of “misalignment” with her and not supporting her work. State Congress leaders, however, said that she was expelled for anti-party activities. Another party leader from Unnao and UP Congress Committee general secretary Ankit Parihar also resigned from the party. Tandon, who was associated with the party for 15 years, sent a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

Her resignation comes at a time when a bypoll is scheduled to take place in Bangarmau, one of the six assembly segments of Unnao, on November 3.

“As far as my future path goes, I will be consulting with my workers, who are core to everything I have believed so far and I am confident that we will continue to be a force for good, a force for change and a means to truly represent the voice of the people,” Tandon said.