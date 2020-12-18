UP 2022 Assembly polls: AIMIM’s bid to expand starts turf war with Peace party

Sections
AIMIM had fielded candidates on 38 seats in the 2017 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, however, it failed to open its account and polled just 0.24% votes.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:40 IST

By Hindustan Times, Lucknow, Hindustan Times Lucknow

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is expanding party in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh after gaining foothold in Bihar. (PTI Photo)

Buoyed by its success in Bihar assembly elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party has launched a campaign to strengthen its support base and organization in Uttar Pradesh after joining hands with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) for the 2022 assembly election in the state. However, the AIMIM move has triggered a slugfest with the Peace Party, led by Dr Mohammad Ayub.

AIMIM state unit president Shaukat Ali is leading the campaign and has organised workers’ meetings in Bahraich, Sitapur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar and Basti districts.

Speaking about AIMIM’s plans, Ali said, it has decided to contest the Zila Panchayat election to be held next year followed by the 2022 Assembly election. Along with membership drive, the party is strengthening its organisation at the grass roots level, he said.

“We are working to establish an organisational structure from state level to booth level,” he said.



AIMIM has decided to field candidates on 25% seats, particularly those in Muslim dominated areas, in 2022 Assembly election. It has called upon all ‘secular’ parties to join hands to stop the BJP from retaining power in the state polls.

The party had fielded candidates on 38 seats in the 2017 Assembly election, however, it failed to open its account and polled just 0.24% votes.

The AIMIM effort to expand in east and central UP has irked the Peace Party, which has influence among the weavers community in the east UP. A large number of Peace Party workers have joined the AIMIM.

On Wednesday, Peace Party state unit president Abdul Mannan joined AIMIM in the presence of party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Mohammad Ayub attacked AIMIM and accused it of luring Peace Party cadre and alleged that it was hand-in-glove with the BJP.

Ayub also called upon Muslims and his supporters not to be ‘taken for a ride’ by AIMIM. He alleged that AIMIM leaders have filed a fake case against him and the BJP government lodged him in jail. “The AIMIM is using the Muslim community for the sake of power and is not bothered about their welfare,” he said.

In the 2012 Assembly election, the Peace Party had contested 208 seats and bagged four seats by polling 2.35% votes. However, in the 2017 assembly election, all the 68 candidates fielded by the lost and its vote percentage dropped to 0.26%.

AIMIM leaders hit back at Ayub’s allegations and alleged that the Peace Party had not worked for the welfare of Muslims. “If Ayub is concerned about the upliftment of Muslims then he should join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha launched by SBSP and AIMIM.

