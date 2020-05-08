Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP: All 75 district hospitals equipped with ventilators

UP ranks second in Covid-19 tests; pvt hospitals to get 50% subsidy on PPE kits.

Updated: May 08, 2020 09:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The state government has decided to give 50% subsidy on personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, sanitizer and gloves to private hospitals that are providing emergency services to poor patients at Ayushman Bharat rates.

The state health department has installed ventilators in government-run district hospitals in all 75 districts of the state, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said on Thursday. With this, the total strength of ventilator-beds in the state has increased to 1,300.

Prasad also said Uttar Pradesh ranked second among states in the number of coronavirus sample tests in the entire country. The number of laboratories testing coronavirus samples increased from 20 to 24 in the state. The chief minister had also directed the officers to procure portable ventilators, he said. Till Wednesday, 1,10, 534 samples were tested in private and government labs. He said 4,584 coronavirus samples were tested on Wednesday alone. Besides, pool test was conducted by dividing 2,199 samples in 459 pools. Twenty-eight of these pools tested positive.

Besides, the state government has decided to give 50% subsidy on personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, sanitizer and gloves to private hospitals that are providing emergency services to poor patients at Ayushman Bharat rates. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed the health department officers to install ventilators in 20 districts that did not have this facility for patients.

With completion of the task in these 20 districts, all district hospitals in the state were now equipped with ventilators, Prasad said. The health department plans to purchase extra ventilators for installation in category two and three hospitals. The health department has admitted 1,929 people suspected to be infected with coronavirus in isolation wards so far, while 10,797 people were quarantined. He said 75.16 % of all coronavirus patients were males and 24.84% were females. Emergency services had started in non- Covid hospitals, he said.



