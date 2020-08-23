UP assembly passed amendment bills without discussion, say Congress and BSP

“They did not discuss with the opposition or speak to the MLAs. In one day, to bring 17 amendments and to pass them without any discussion is against the Constitution. What else is it?” UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu asked. (PTI photo)

The Congress and the BSP hit out at the BJP government in the state saying that several amendment bills were passed in the legislative assembly without discussion.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “UP government today unconstitutionally and undemocratically took back 60 bills in the state assembly and passed 17 amendment bills in the assembly. It is a black day for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative assembly.”

“They did not discuss with the opposition or speak to the MLAs. In one day, to bring 17 amendments and to pass them without any discussion is against the Constitution. What else is it?” he asked.

“There was no discussion on the issue of floods and law and order. No discussion on coronavirus and the problem of failing economy,” he added.

Reacting to the same, BSP leader Lalji Verma said, “It is an undemocratic step of the government and we condemn it.”

“There are four to five major problems in the state like the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Second is the lack of Urea fertiliser for farmers. Then there is the oppression of Dalits and crimes against women. The state government has failed on these fronts,” he said.