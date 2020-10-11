UP by-election: Scuffle breaks out at Cong’s Deoria office over ticket distribution

A minor scuffle was reported at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria on Saturday, when Tara Yadav, a woman party worker, opposed the Congress’s decision to deny her a ticket and field Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi in the upcoming by-election for the Deoria assembly seat on November 3.

The party workers had gathered at the DCC Deoria office for a programme that was organised to welcome Tripathi.

Sachin Naik, secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), also attended the programme. It has been alleged that Yadav targeted Naik and later she was roughed up by the party workers. A video of the scuffle has gone viral.

“Yadav came inside the meeting hall to give a bouquet. However, she started opposing the party’s decision to deny her nomination for the upcoming Deoria bypoll and field Tripathi in her place. Those present at the meeting protested against her unauthorised entry,” said Dharmendra Singh, president, DCC Deoria.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken cognisance of the video. “How come all these sick people are in politics...?? Will be taking cognisance,” she tweeted.