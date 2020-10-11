Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / UP by-election: Scuffle breaks out at Cong’s Deoria office over ticket distribution

UP by-election: Scuffle breaks out at Cong’s Deoria office over ticket distribution

It has been alleged that Tara Yadav, who was denied ticket for the November 3 bypoll, targeted AICC secretary Sachin Naik and later she was roughed up by the party workers. A video of the scuffle has gone viral

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:59 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Representational Image (HT file)

A minor scuffle was reported at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria on Saturday, when Tara Yadav, a woman party worker, opposed the Congress’s decision to deny her a ticket and field Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi in the upcoming by-election for the Deoria assembly seat on November 3.

The party workers had gathered at the DCC Deoria office for a programme that was organised to welcome Tripathi.

Sachin Naik, secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), also attended the programme. It has been alleged that Yadav targeted Naik and later she was roughed up by the party workers. A video of the scuffle has gone viral.

“Yadav came inside the meeting hall to give a bouquet. However, she started opposing the party’s decision to deny her nomination for the upcoming Deoria bypoll and field Tripathi in her place. Those present at the meeting protested against her unauthorised entry,” said Dharmendra Singh, president, DCC Deoria.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken cognisance of the video. “How come all these sick people are in politics...?? Will be taking cognisance,” she tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Oct 11, 2020 14:58 IST
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Oct 11, 2020 14:45 IST
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: SRH win toss, opt to bat first
Oct 11, 2020 15:01 IST

latest news

UP by-election: Scuffle breaks out at Cong’s Deoria office over ticket distribution
Oct 11, 2020 14:59 IST
Can You Handle Herd Immunity? Ask These Philosophers
Oct 11, 2020 14:57 IST
Delhi: Don’t issue licences to restaurants, CM Kejriwal tells civic bodies
Oct 11, 2020 14:54 IST
Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Oct 11, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.