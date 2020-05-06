UP cabinet approves Epidemic Control Ordinance

The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Ordinance 2020, providing for imprisonment and penalty to those attacking or misbehaving with doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, policemen and other Covid-19 warriors.

The ordinance will be promulgated following assent of governor Anandiben Patel.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also approved draft bill to replace the ordinance. The bill will be tabled in the state legislature for its approval in the next session, after approval from the departmental minister.

An official spokesman said the ordinance provided for imprisonment of six months to seven years and a penalty up to Rs 5 lakh to those attacking or misbehaving with or spitting on the corona warriors. It also provided for imprisonment of 2 to 5 years and penalty of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh to those instigating a group of people against corona warriors. It provided for setting up a three-member district epidemic control authority in every district. The district magistrate would be chairman of the authority that would coordinate with various departments.

It also has a provision for imprisonment of 1 to 3 years and penalty of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh to those running away from quarantine. For misbehaviour with corona warriors the ordinance provides for imprisonment of one to three years and penalty of Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh. Breaking lockdown, spreading coronavirus, hiding infection or wilful travel by patients in public transport would invite 1 to 3 year imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

RECOVERY RULES 2020

The state cabinet approved Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damage to Public and Private Property Rules 2020 under provisions of Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damage to Public and Private Property Ordinance 2020. The Rules provide for recovery of damage to public and private property during strikes and riots and setting up of a tribunal for recovery of damages.