Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release

UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release

Khan, a paediatrician whose brush with controversy began with the 2017 Gorakhpur hospital tragedy in which more than a hundred children died reportedly due to shortage of oxygen and he was suspended.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 01:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The plea further stated that Khan has a history of committing various offences, which had led to disciplinary action, his suspension from service, registration of FIRs against him and the invocation of the NSA. (PTI Photo)

The Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government have appealed in the Supreme Court against quashing of Dr Kafeel Khan’s detention order under the National Security Act (NSA).

Khan, a paediatrician whose brush with controversy began with the 2017 Gorakhpur hospital tragedy in which more than a hundred children died reportedly due to shortage of oxygen and he was suspended, was booked under the NSA last year over an allegedly inflammatory speech against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). After severely indicting the state government for booking Khan under the NSA, the Allahabad high court had in September quashed the detention order and allowed the habeas corpus petition filed by his mother, Nuzhat Parween. Khan was released after spending seven months in jail. Challenging this order by the high court, the central government and the Uttar Pradesh government have jointly filed an appeal, maintaining that Khan flouted prohibitory orders and delivered a provocative speech to AMU students with an attempt to disturb law and order in Aligarh by inciting Muslim students against other communities.

The petition added that Khan’s speech, on December 13, 2019, incited about 10,000 AMU students to march towards Aligarh city. “Had the violent students not been talked to stopped, this crowd would have disturbed the public order and the communal harmony of the district by entering Aligarh city,” it said.

The plea further stated that Khan has a history of committing various offences, which had led to disciplinary action, his suspension from service, registration of FIRs against him and the invocation of the NSA. The petition said it was not open to the high court to examine the detention order on merits since it was based on subjective satisfaction of the district magistrate, Aligarh, who had sufficient reasons to pass the detention order. The appeal is likely to be heard on December 17.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AAP wants CBI to probe ‘fraud’ in civic body
by HT Correspondent
‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan
by Faisal Malik | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
by HT Correspondent
TMC, BJP lock horns as MHA calls 3 IPS officers back on deputation
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Mexico ‘tower of skulls’ yields more ancient remains
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Component in mouthwash effective against Covid: Panjab University-IMTECH study
by Dar Ovais
Mom turns daughter’s dirty sock into ‘art exhibition’. The kid does this
by Trisha Sengupta
Farmers’ ongoing agitation hits BJP’s prospects of spreading its tentacles in Punjab
by Gurpreet Singh Nibber
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.