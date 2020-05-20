Sections
UP CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Etawah accident

He has directed the officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Updated: May 20, 2020 16:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees, in Lucknow on May 2. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of six people in a road accident in Etawah.

Six farmers were killed and one sustained injury after the truck in which they were travelling collided with another truck in Friends Colony area of Etawah on Tuesday night.

“Farmers were going to market to sell jackfruit. The injured person has been admitted at Saifai Medical College,” said R Singh, SP City.



