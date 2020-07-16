Sections
UP CM calls for concerted strategy for combating Covid-19, communicable diseases

Yogi Adityanath stressed that special cleanliness and sanitisation drives should be carried out across districts, and asked officials to ensure proper medical screening and supply of clean potable water.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

Expressing satisfaction that the Covid-19 testing capacity in the state has risen to 48,000 per day, the chief minister said it should be further enhanced to 50,000 per day. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Thursday to prepare a concerted strategy for effectively checking the spread of Covid-19 and communicable diseases.

In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister also called for daily review of the prevailing situation by the nodal officers appointed in different districts, according to an official statement.

He stressed that special cleanliness and sanitisation drives should be carried out across districts, and asked officials to ensure proper medical screening and supply of clean potable water.

He directed officials to prepare a strategy by establishing coordination between different departments and to ensure its implementation for effectively checking Covid-19 and communicable diseases.



Expressing satisfaction that the Covid-19 testing capacity in the state has risen to 48,000 per day, the chief minister said it should be further enhanced to 50,000 per day.

He said 30,000-35,000 tests should be done through RT-PCR, 2,000-2,500  through truenet machines and 20,000-25,000 through rapid antigen process every day.

The chief minister said there was a need for maintaining alertness in Jhansi, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur city and Prayagraj and taking effective measures for the control of Covid-19 in these districts.

He directed for taking all necessary precautions for keeping the police personnel free of infection.

He said authorities can consider taking the help of home guards, Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawans and NCC cadets for assisting the police in Covid-19 containment zones.

