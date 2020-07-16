UP CM inaugurates bus stations, calls transport corporation ‘friend in need’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described how the corporation rose to face the challenge of Covid-19. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several bus stations in districts of the state on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said on the occasion, “Officials of the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) worked day and night to facilitate the return of migrants and students to their villages during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He also described how the corporation rose to face the challenge of Covid-19.

“SRTC is a friend in need,” he added.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses were used, among other things, to bring back students stranded in Kota due to the pandemic.