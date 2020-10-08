UP CM inaugurates state’s biggest oxygen plant to aid medical supplies amid Covid crisis

“On this day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Jan Andolan’ for Covid-19, I am happy to inaugurate a 150 TPD capacity Liquid Oxygen Plant in Uttar Pradesh which will help us to fight Corona better,” the chief minister tweeted. (Twitter/@myogiadityanath)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art cryogenic oxygen plant- the biggest in the state which will aid medical supplies in hospitals amid the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) situation which requires an ongoing supply of oxygen for treating infected patients.

According to news agency PTI, INOX Air Products (INOX AP), which commissioned the oxygen plant, said the ultra-high purity air separation plant with a capacity of 150 tonnes per day (TPD) in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar will produce liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon.

INOX AP, which is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial and medical gases in the country, added the plant will cater to the needs of medical oxygen as well as aid Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth with a robust supply of industrial gases.

The company through a statement said that the newly inaugurated plant will fulfill the oxygen demand of more than 200 hospitals and medical colleges in the state as well as cater to the industrial gases needs of various industries.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who inaugurated the plant virtually, said the facility will help Uttar Pradesh combat Covid-19 in a better way.

“On this day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Jan Andolan’ for Covid-19, I am happy to inaugurate a 150 TPD capacity Liquid Oxygen Plant in Uttar Pradesh which will help us to fight Corona better,” the chief minister tweeted and described the plant as the biggest in the state.

As per the company, the oxygen plant has come up as a part of a memorandum of understanding it entered into with the state government during the ‘Investors Summit 2018’. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29, 2018.

“With a potential to produce 150 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen per day, the plant now takes the state’s current liquid oxygen manufacturing capacity from 115 metric tonnes to 265 metric tonnes per day,” it added.

