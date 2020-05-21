UP CM transfers online fund worth Rs 218.50 crore to Self-Help Groups

Sections
Updated: May 21, 2020 13:15 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund and handed over the first installment of Rs 15 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). (ANI file photo )

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday transferred online, Revolving Fund and Community Investment Fund, of Rs 218.50 crore to 31,938 self-help groups (SHGs).

The Chief Minister interacted with various SHGs and transferred the online fund to them.

“We have to break the chain of this virus. Our frontline warriors are continuously working in this direction. People working in public places including coronavirus warriors, businessmen or the general public... In order to provide them with masks, women SHGs have worked with great strength. Some of them have also developed PPE kits,” Adityanath said.

“They have done a great job. If these women SHGs get a little bit of guidance and encouragement, they can do anything. I also interacted with them today along with other people and I have realised that they can reach great heights,” he added.



Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister launched Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund and handed over the first installment of Rs 15 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

The central government had established a Startup India portal and is providing online courses for young entrepreneurs on topics ranging from data analytics to design thinking.

The government hopes to establish it as a one-stop platform for all stakeholders in the startup ecosystem to interact with each other, exchange knowledge and form successful partnerships in a highly dynamic environment.

