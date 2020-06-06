Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 28 sub-stations of UPPTCL

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 28 sub-stations of UPPTCL

“In the last years, the UP Energy Department has succeeded in strengthening the trust of the common man by promoting a better work culture. Power Corporation has achieved very good success in the state in ensuring power supply amid the lockdown,” said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:50 IST

By Asian News International, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath whether it’s the resolution of Prime Minister, through which the biggest goal was to achieve the goal of lighting every single house with UPPTCL. (ANI file photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated 28 sub-stations of Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) through video conferencing.

"In the last years, the UP Energy Department has succeeded in strengthening the trust of the common man by promoting a better work culture. Power Corporation has achieved very good success in the state in ensuring power supply amid the lockdown," said the chief minister.

He said that the power corporation has worked towards making arrangements for distribution of electricity within the state to every citizen, supply of electricity to district headquarters for 23 to 24 hours, 20 to 21 hours power supply in tehsil headquarters, 17 to 18 hours power supply in rural areas and 20 to 21 hours power supply in Bundelkhand region as well.

“Whether it’s the resolution of Prime Minister, through which the biggest goal was to achieve the goal of lighting every single house with UPPTCL,” he added.



“Over 1 crore 24 lakh families, who never witnessed what electricity is, after independence...by providing free electricity connection to them, work was also done to light up their homes. Efforts are being taken to be able to supply 24 hours of electricity supply to each house under power for all,” said Yogi.

