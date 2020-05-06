Sections
UP completes landmark: 1 lakh-plus corona tests

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday achieved a landmark by testing over one lakh samples in laboratories since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Addressing a press conference, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said government and private laboratories in the state have tested a total of 1,01,630 samples.

On Monday 3,521 samples were tested in the 20 government run laboratories, while 3,355 samples were dispatched to the laboratories for test, he said.

He said pool test of 1,440 samples was conducted. Out of the 300 pools of the samples, 34 pools tested positive. The new machines for testing samples have arrived, he said and added that the health department has also increased beds in the isolation and quarantine wards of hospitals.



He said emergency services commenced in 660 private hospitals across the state. Emergency services have already started in government hospitals and medical colleges.

The health department has deployed medical teams for health checkup and screening of migrants arriving in Uttar Pradesh from various states. The teams have also been deputed to screen the migrants during their home quarantine. The health department is also running a helpline for consultation and advice.

He said the tally of Covid positive people reached 2,859 on Tuesday. Corona positive cases have been reported in 65 districts while 5 districts have come out of the carona tag. He said till Tuesday, 944 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

