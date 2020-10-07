Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / UP Congress farmers’ wing to empower women with ‘Gandhi Ki Lathi’

UP Congress farmers’ wing to empower women with ‘Gandhi Ki Lathi’

A token distribution of lathis was made to around 20 women at a programme organised at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:56 IST

By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Hindustan Times Lucknow

UP Kisan Congress distributes lathis among farmers and women for self defence, during party's 'Gandhi ki Lathi' campaign, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Kisan Congress has launched a week-long programme called Gandhi Ki Lathi, as a symbolic gesture to promote self-defence and empowerment of women amid increasing incidents of crime against them in the country’s most populous state.

“We have launched the week-long Gandhi Ki Lathi programme to distribute lathis among women for self-defence and to empower them against crime amid the recent incidents such as the Hathras gang-rape case,” said Tarun Patel, president, Uttar Pradesh Kisan Congress (central zone).

Also read: Congress, farmers stage protest in Muzaffarnagar against farm bills

A token distribution of lathis was made to around 20 women at a programme organised at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow to mark the birth anniversary of farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Kisan Congress put up a banner with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture in the backdrop of the dais. The banner carried the slogan “Gandhi Ki Lathi Betiyon Ki Aatm Raksha Ke Liye” (Gandhi’s lathi for the security of women)’.



Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra, who was the chief guest at the programme, garlanded the pictures of Tikait and Mahatma Gandhi on the dais before lathis were distributed.

“Gandhiji’s lathi gives the message of self-defence and self-reliance,” Mishra said.

Patel said both Mahatma Gandhi and Tikait carried lathis with them.

“We value the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Tikait. We also value the items they used. They carried a lathi with them and it (the lathi) shows us the way. Holding a lathi adds to inner strength. It makes one feel strong for the purpose of self-defence. We need Gandhiji’s lathi in this day and age for self-defence and self-reliance. It’s not for any aggression,” said Patel.

“We will organise similar Gandhi Ki Lathi distribution programmes until October 11 in different districts of the state,” he added.

A political analyst said there were apprehensions that the distribution of lathis among women might not send the right signal to the society, despite the UPCC’s assertions.

“Lathi may be used for self-defence, as well as for aggression. Lathis are being misused for aggression these days. There are contradictory reports on the Hathras gang-rape case. The opposition should be constructive in its approach and must not indulge in any gimmick,” said SK Dwivedi, a former head of the political science department at the Lucknow University.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes
Oct 07, 2020 17:16 IST
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Oct 07, 2020 16:12 IST
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Oct 07, 2020 15:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Oct 07, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

Punjab school events: AKSIPS-45 student shines in essay writing contest
Oct 07, 2020 17:23 IST
Amid Hathras outrage, Adityanath accuses vested interests of playing politics over bodies
Oct 07, 2020 17:22 IST
Railway Board gives approval for 39 more special trains. Check full list here
Oct 07, 2020 17:22 IST
No night flights at Pune airport from October 26
Oct 07, 2020 17:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.