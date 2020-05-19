UP: Cop suspended for making migrants roll on road

A video grab of a footage showing migrants being humiliated in public near a railway crossing in Hapur district. (Sourced)

A police constable was suspended after a video showing him and a homeguard beating two migrant labourers and forcing them to roll on a road near a railway crossing in Hapur district went viral on Tuesday, police said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Suman suspended constable Ashok of Hapur Kotwali and recommendation for action against homeguard Sharafat, said Surendra Singh, PRO to Hapur SP.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in Kotwali area when constable Ashok and homeguard Sharafat spotted two migrant workers walking on the side of railway track to reach their hometown.

They brought them to the railway crossing barrier and forced them to roll back and forth on hot concrete road for multiple times and in between also hit them with their wooden staff.

They were humiliated in full public view as the railway crossing was closed at the time of the incident and people on both sides of the barrier watched it. Hapur is on busy Delhi-Lucknow train route and trains frequently pass through the route.

One train also passed while the hapless migrants were rolling alongside the track.