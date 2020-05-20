UP: Doctor on Covid duty beaten up, told to vacate house by landlord

Sections
Days after the Uttar Pradesh government promulgated an ordinance to protect frontline corona warriors, a doctor in Kotwali area of Deoria district was accused of spreading infection, beaten up and forced to vacate the rented accommodation by his landlord.

Updated: May 20, 2020 21:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Gorakhpur

Dr Rajiv Ranjan is quarantine center in-charge at the district hospital and lives in the house of one Dilip Paswan on rent in Kotwali area. (Representative image)

According to police, Dr Rajiv Ranjan is quarantine center in-charge at the district hospital and lives in the house of one Dilip Paswan on rent in Kotwali area.

On Tuesday evening, the owner, along with husband of ward corporator Nanhe Nishad and three others, asked him to vacate the house.

They said there is fear of spreading of Covid-19 infection in the area because of his presence.



When the doctor tried to reason out with them, he was beaten up, said the police complaint.

Police have registered case against five persons and arrested Dilip and Nanhe Nishad.

“The house owner Dilip and corporator’s husband Nanhe have been arrested. Three others are on the run,” said Sri Pati Mishra, SP, Deoria.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 51B (Disaster Management Act) and under amended Epidemic Act, 1897, said the police.

On May 6, the state government had passed a draft ordinance allowing provision for fine of up to Rs 5 lakh and jail term of up to seven years as it amended the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and ensured stricter punishment for those assaulting corona warriors, including doctors, paramedical staffs, police personnel and sanitary workers.

