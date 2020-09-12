UP don Mukhtar Ansari’s wife, her two brothers booked under gangsters act

A case has been registered against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsan Ansari and her two brothers Sarjil Raza and Anwar Shahzad under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged involvement in criminal activities, trespassing and earning money illegally, the Ghazipur police said. The case was registered at the Kotwali police station of Ghazipur district.

Superintendent of police, Ghazipur, Dr Omprakash Singh said, “Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsan Ansari and her two brothers have been involved in different criminal activities and earning money illegally. They have also been involved in trespassing. To keep an effective check on their criminal and illegal activities, a case under the gangsters act has been registered against Afsan and her two brothers.”

The SP said a case was also registered against Sarjil Raza and Anwar Shahzad in Ghazipur last year on the charges of land grabbing and submitting fake documents for getting a government contract. After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed in that case.

