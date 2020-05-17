Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP drug stores to submit details on buyers of medicines for fever, cold

UP drug stores to submit details on buyers of medicines for fever, cold

The order seeks to trace any individual who might still be ignorant about the COVID-19 symptoms or could be deliberately trying to conceal the infection.

Updated: May 17, 2020 17:40 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Lucknow

Official sources say that the steps were initiated because despite all efforts by the government, a lot of people still have their reservations about the virus. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has made it mandatory for drug stores and medical shops to submit details about all those customers buying medicines for fever, cold and cough, on a daily basis.

The order has been issued by the Commissioner of Drug Licensing and Control Authority the drug inspectors have been instructed to update the information on the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department website, every day by 5 p.m.

Information on the symptoms related to fever, cough and cold along with inputs on buyers, including name, address, and phone number, will be directly sent to the e-link of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Department.



Official sources say that the steps were initiated because despite all efforts by the government, a lot of people still have their reservations about the virus.

Rather than reporting their illness, such patients use cold/cough medicines for domestic treatment that risks the lives of those around them. The move is intended to plug the cases or prevent any community outbreak from happening.

