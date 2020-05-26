UP: FIR against Alka Lamba for indecent remarks against PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath

Sections
The complaint was filed against Lamba by Dr Preeti Verma, member of the Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission.

Updated: May 26, 2020 10:45 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

The FIR has been lodged under sections 504, 505(1)(b) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Alka Lamba at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station over her indecent and objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The complaint was filed against Lamba by Dr Preeti Verma, member of the Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission. The FIR has been lodged under sections 504, 505(1)(b) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a video shared by Lamba on Twitter, she was seen slamming Prime Minister Modi and Adityanath and calling the duo “impotent”, in terms of performing their duties. She went on saying that she spits on their face.

She also cornered Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for playing the Muslim and Dalit card for political gains. Citing Unnao Rape case in which former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was involved, she termed ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign a “flop show”, alleging that the government has failed to protect daughters of India and provide justice to the victims.



Lamba further wrote on Twitter that the video she shared is 2-year old, which has been seen by nearly one crore people so far.

“When blind “Bhakts” (devotees) could not find anything against me, then they searched this old video for FIR,” she wrote.

