UP: First phase of Covid vaccination to take place at 1,500 centres

The first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive will take place at 1,500 vaccination centres in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and the health department plans to hold 3,000 sessions for the vaccination of health workers, who will be the first to get the shot.

“The vaccination programme will be launched across the state in a phased manner, as per the guidelines announced by the Central government,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare.

The health and family welfare department has also started preparations for the second dry run across UP on January 11, before the launch of the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Prasad said the state government has planned to vaccinate 900,000 health care workers in the first phase. “The Central government will supply the vaccine to Uttar Pradesh in a phased manner. It will take a decision on the quantity of vaccine to be supplied to the state,” he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be available in UP around Makar Sankranti (January 14).

In the first phase, health workers, officers, employees in government and private health units, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and supervisors will be vaccinated.

In the second phase, frontline workers from other government departments, including state and Central police personnel, homeguards, prison staff, local bodies, municipal corporation staff, personnel deployed for rescue and relief work during natural calamities, will be vaccinated.

In the third phase, people above 50 years of age as well as those below 50 years of age but with co-morbidities like diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure and respiratory disease will be given the shot.

Three sessions of the vaccination will organised in hospitals, while more than three sessions can be organised in big hospitals, according to the availability of space, said Prasad.

As many as 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated in each session. The list of the beneficiaries will be uploaded on the Covid-19 portal, he added.

The district magistrates have been directed to constitute a district task force, tehsil task force and block task force to review the vaccination drive in the respective areas. The officers of all state government departments as well as representatives of WHO, Unicef and UNDP will be members of the task force, he said.

Medical waste will be disposed of according to the guidelines issued by the state government. The control rooms will be established at the district and block level in all 75 districts of the state. All the district magistrates and chief medical officers have been directed to launch a massive campaign highlighting the utility and quality of the vaccine to motivate people to get themselves immunised, he said.

The additional chief secretary said adequate security arrangements should be made during the transportation of the vaccine in districts. Security personnel will be deployed 24X7 and CCTV cameras will be installed at cold chain points. “There will be no video recording or CCTV cameras in the vaccination rooms during the vaccination session,” added Prasad.