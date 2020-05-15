Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP: Fresh cases to determine districts’ new tag

The decision will be taken on the basis of the number of fresh coronavirus cases reported from these districts or localities.

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The UP health department on Friday decided to change the category of districts or localities that have been labelled as red, orange and green zones.

Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad has sent a letter in this regard to the district magistrates of all the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

In the letter, Prasad said the union ministry of home affairs, in its missive on May 1, had stated that the districts were categorised as green, orange and red zones on the basis of risk- profiling.



In that order, the home ministry also stated that the districts, in which no fresh coronavirus case was reported, will be categorized as green zones. District magistrates were directed to categorise the districts according to the MHA guideline, Prasad said in the letter.

A health department officer said Covid cases were reported from all 75 districts of the state since the pandemic came to light. But, no cases were reported for 21 days in Ayodhya, Bareilly, Lalitpur and Badaun.

There will now be no containment zone drive in those hotspots in which no case has been reported for 21 days. If a new case is reported in future, the hotspot action plan will be implemented accordingly, Prasad said.

