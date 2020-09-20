Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / UP government receives suggestions to rename Agra’s Mughal Museum

UP government receives suggestions to rename Agra’s Mughal Museum

Meanwhile, Agra Development Foundation has distanced itself from the renaming controversy, but has demanded that museum should be capable of drawing the attention of tourists

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Agra

On Saturday, veteran of Agra’s tourism trade and former president of Tourism Guild of Agra Arun Dang recommended renaming the museum to Agra Museum, and not confine it to any specific dynasty or individual. (HT Photo)

The decision of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to rename Mughal Museum after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has brought the under-construction museum into the limelight. The government has been receiving several suggestions for a new name.

On Saturday, veteran of Agra’s tourism trade and former president of Tourism Guild of Agra Arun Dang recommended renaming the museum to Agra Museum, and not confine it to any specific dynasty or individual.

On Friday, Akhil Bhartiya Jaat Mahasabha demanded the museum be renamed after Maharaja Surajmal, because he and his son Raja Ratan Singh had ruled Agra in the eighteenth century.

Also Read: Agra hotels set to welcome tourists as Taj Mahal reopens from September 21



Meanwhile, Agra Development Foundation has distanced itself from the renaming controversy, but has demanded that museum should be capable of drawing the attention of tourists.



“The museum should host live shows of classical, folk dances, Krishna Leela. Agra’s crafts, including zardozi, sculpture and carpets, should find a place in the museum. There can be miniature models of historical monuments and temples in the region,” KC Jain, the secretary of Agra Development Foundation, suggested.

“An auditorium where shows canvas the rich cultural of the heritage city, which was once the capital of the Mughal empire, should be planned. Wax statues of those who have cast their impression in making Agra what it is, should be there too. Sur Sarovar, Chambal sanctuary, Taj nature walk, Bateshwar, etc. could be highlighted,” suggested Jain.

“Tourists should be allowed to watch live exhibitions of craft, including inlay work on marble, carpet-making, zardozi-making, glass toy-making, etc. Tourists can also gain knowledge about Agra’s petha and the footwear industry. We can highlight lesser known monuments here so that tourists stay longer to view these sites,” said Pooran Dawar, the president of Agra Development Foundation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 10:47 IST
With 92,605 Covid-19 cases and 1,133 deaths, India’s tally over 5.4 million
Sep 20, 2020 10:21 IST
BSF foils Pakistan attempt to smuggle drugs, arms, ammo into Jammu
Sep 20, 2020 10:20 IST
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Sep 20, 2020 04:55 IST

latest news

Vivek Oberoi joins cast of Rosie The Saffron Chapter, shares motion poster
Sep 20, 2020 10:46 IST
4 killed, 9 injured as truck hits tempo in Ayodhya
Sep 20, 2020 10:43 IST
Trump intends to name woman as US Supreme Court judge
Sep 20, 2020 10:42 IST
Baby’s heartbeat can reveal if mother is dealing with anxiety or depression
Sep 20, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.