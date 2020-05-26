Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / UP government releases 2,257 convicts on parole

UP government releases 2,257 convicts on parole

In March, the Supreme Court had directed decongesting of prisons in a bid to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated: May 26, 2020 10:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

The decision was taken after over 150 inmates at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail were found to be Covid-19 positive earlier this month. (HT photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday released 2,257 convicts, lodged in different jails in Lucknow, on parole for eight weeks.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

In March, the Supreme Court had directed decongesting of prisons in a bid to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government announced that it would give temporary parole to 17,000 inmates out of 35,000 lodged in different jails.

The decision was taken after over 150 inmates at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail were found to be Covid-19 positive earlier this month.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 cracking Germany’s defense against unemployment surge
May 26, 2020 10:50 IST
Here’s how movement-based yoga can significantly improve mental health
May 26, 2020 10:46 IST
UP: FIR against Alka Lamba for indecent remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath
May 26, 2020 10:45 IST
Priyanka Chopra honours army officer parents with throwback pic
May 26, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.