UP govt accepts Priyanka’s proposal to run 1,000 buses for migrants

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to accept Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s proposal for the party to run 1,000 buses to help ease the movement of migrant labourers in the state. The development comes a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the Congress over the ‘migrant labourers’ transit’ issue as the party lined up buses on the UP-Rajasthan border in Bharatpur.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has thanked the chief minister for giving her party the permission to run these buses. “@myogiadityanath ji saving life of people, protecting the poor and their dignity is our moral responsibility and right in the time of this pandemic. In this difficult time, the Congress is doing its duty of service as per its capability. Running these buses is an extension of our service…. We thank you for giving permission to the Congress to run 1000 buses on its cost to help thousands of brothers and sisters walking down. I assure you that we will continue to stand with the people of UP affected by lockdown, with a feeling of positivity,” said Priyanka Gandhi in her tweets.

Earlier in the day, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, in a letter addressed to the private secretary of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asked for a list of buses, along with names of driver/conductor and other details immediately.

“Please refer to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s letter dated May 16, 2020 addressed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. I have been asked to say that your proposal relating to migrant labourers has been accepted. Provide a list of buses, along with the name of driver/conductor and other details immediately so that they can be used for the service of migrant labourers,” said Awasthi in the letter dated May 18.

The Congress welcomed the state government’s move within minutes, saying it was ready with the list and more details sought by state government would be sent at the earliest.

“We welcome the state government’s decision. Our 400-500 buses have been waiting on the border since Sunday. We are compiling details and will submit the list at the earliest,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra.

“Both the ruling party and the opposition should work together and it is time for cooperation from both the sides. We hope the move will be beneficial in easing the problem. No one will appreciate the move if turns out to be a game of political one-upmanship,” said SK Dwivedi, former head of the department political science, Lucknow University.

In her letter sent to the chief minister on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had requested the state government for permission to run 1,000 buses.

“The Congress, in its responsibility towards hapless migrant labourers, wants to run 500 buses from the Ghazipur border of Ghaziabad and another 500 from the Noida border. All India Congress Committee will bear the cost of running these buses. We want permission to run 1,000 buses following all norms for protection against Covid-19 pandemic to help the migrant labourers,” said Priyanka Gandhi in the letter that a party delegation delivered to chief minister’s office on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra led the delegation.

Priyanka Gandhi, in her letter, further said, “Lakhs of migrant labourers are returning from different corners of the country. No arrangement has been made for the safe return of these migrant labourers walking down to their homes. So far, 65 migrant labourers have died in different road accidents.”

Priyanka Gandhi had also taken to Twitter on Sunday and posted a video featuring buses queued up in a row.

“Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of migrants and labourers are walking in the heat. Please give permission CM Yogi Adityanath ji, let us help our brothers and sisters,” she had said.

In another tweet, she had said, “Respected chief minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing on the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants, without eating anything, are walking towards their homes. Let us help them, give permission to our buses.”

The same day, the chief minister had said, “The politics by Congress in the coronavirus crisis must be flayed.”

Without mentioning Congress governments, he blamed them for the Auraiya tragedy, saying that one of the trucks responsible for the death of the migrants came from Punjab and the other truck was from Rajasthan.

At least 25 migrant workers were killed when a truck rammed into a stationary truck from behind on the highway in Aurairya on Saturday.