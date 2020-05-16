Sections
UP govt announces compensation for Auraiya road mishap victims

Updated: May 16, 2020 15:36 IST

By Asian News International, Lucknow

Earlier, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.(ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Auraiya accident, an official said.

According to the official, Station House Officer of Fatehpur Sikri and Kosi Kalan have been suspended with immediate effect.

“Fatehpur Sikri Agra, SHO and Kosi Kalan, Mathura SHO suspended with immediate effect on directions of CM Yogi Adityanath. CM has sought a report from SSP, IG, and ADG and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for families of deceased persons and Rs 50000 for injured,” an official said.

Earlier, 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.



