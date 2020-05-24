Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP govt banned mobile phones inside Covid-19 hospitals to hide their poor condition: Akhilesh Yadav

UP govt banned mobile phones inside Covid-19 hospitals to hide their poor condition: Akhilesh Yadav

Questioning the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to prohibit coronavirus patients from using mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav...

Updated: May 24, 2020 14:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

Director General Medical Education K K Gupta has directed all the medical universities, institutes, private and government hospitals to ban the use of mobile phones by COVID-19 patients admitted in L-2 and L-3 COVID-19 hospitals. (PTI)

Questioning the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to prohibit coronavirus patients from using mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the ban was put in place to hide the “poor condition” of hospitals in the state.

In a tweet in hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: “If infection spreads through mobile phones, then they should be banned across the country. Mobile phones provide mental support and help cope with loneliness.” “In fact, the ban has been put in place, so that the truth about the poor condition of hospitals does reach the common public. The need is to sanitise mobile phones and not impose a ban on them,” he said.

Director General Medical Education K K Gupta has directed all the medical universities, institutes, private and government hospitals to ban the use of mobile phones by COVID-19 patients admitted in L-2 and L-3 COVID-19 hospitals.

He also directed in-charge of COVID-19 hospitals be provided two mobile phones, so that patients admitted there could speak to there family members and vice-versa.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond
May 24, 2020 14:52 IST
Soaring infections dampen Eid festivities in Southeast Asia
May 24, 2020 14:49 IST
‘States can develop their quarantine protocol’: Govt on domestic travel 
May 24, 2020 14:53 IST
Carlo Ancelotti reveals the player who changed his idea of football
May 24, 2020 14:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.