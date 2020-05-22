Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP govt clears Rs 36 lakh bill sent by Rajasthan govt for return of students from Kota

UP govt clears Rs 36 lakh bill sent by Rajasthan govt for return of students from Kota

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Mritunjay Kumar had strongly condemned the demand of Rs 36 lakh, saying it only showed the “inhuman face” of the Rajasthan government.

Updated: May 22, 2020 17:44 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, Lucknow

Stranded students from Kota leave for their houses after a medical checkup during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at a quarantine centre in Prayagraj, Sunday, April 19, 2020. (PTI)

A day after the Congress-led Rajasthan government sent a bill of over Rs 36 lakh for facilitating the return of stranded students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota, the Yogi Adityanath government cleared the dues on Friday, an official said.

Amid the controversy over Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s offer to provide 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers in Uttar Pradesh, the Rajasthan government had on Thursday sent a bill of Rs 36.36 lakh for sending Kota students back home in Uttar Pradesh amid the lockdown.

“In mid-April, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to bring students of UP stranded in Kota due to lockdown back home. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses were deployed for bringing them back, but the number of students there was more than our estimate and we needed additional buses,” UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar said.

“The buses of Rajasthan Roadways available in Kota were used for ferrying students till Agra and Mathura. The bill for the same was raised by the Rajasthan Roadways which has been cleared by the UPSRTC,” he said.



UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Mritunjay Kumar had strongly condemned the demand of Rs 36 lakh, saying it only showed the “inhuman face” of the Rajasthan government.

In April, thousands of students from Uttar Pradesh who were preparing for various competitive examinations in the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan were brought back to their homes in buses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SpiceJet opens booking for domestic flights
May 22, 2020 18:41 IST
Anil Kapoor: Staying at home is the price we’ve to pay
May 22, 2020 18:41 IST
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Date and time of moon sighting in India
May 22, 2020 18:36 IST
Surjewala slams BJP-JJP govt in Haryana for imposing curbs on paddy cultivation
May 22, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.