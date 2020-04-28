UP govt nod to corona test labs in Bareilly, Budaun

Sections
At present, testing of human samples for Covid-19 collected from Bareilly and neighbouring districts is done at Indian Veterinary Research Institute only.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bareilly

The state government has given the nod for setting up of a bio-safety laboratory level 2 for testing of samples for Covid-19.

The state government has given its nod to a proposal to set up biosafety laboratories for Covid-19 test at the district hospital in Bareilly and government medical college in Budaun.

At present, testing of human samples for Covid-19 collected from Bareilly and neighbouring districts is done at Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) only.

“The state government has given us the nod for setting up of a bio-safety laboratory level 2 for testing of samples for Covid-19. We intend to set up the lab at the old operation theatre building here,” said Dr TS Arya, chief medical superintendent, district hospital, Bareilly.

Once they start functioning, these two laboratories will decrease the waiting time of the Covid-19 test reports. For instance, patients in Budaun will also be able to get report the same day. Besides, the number of people being tested daily for Covid-19 will also go up.



“After approving a bio-safety laboratory level-3 here, the state government also sanctioned a budget of Rs 4.5 crore on Friday. We will now invite tenders to select a firm that will set up the laboratory. It will take over a month for the laboratory to become functional,” said Dr RP Singh, principal, Budaun government medical college.

