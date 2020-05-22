Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP govt order probe into PTR tiger’s death

UP govt order probe into PTR tiger’s death

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry after the autopsy report of an adult tiger, the decomposed body of which was found in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Wednesday, failed to establish the cause of its death.

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bareilly

None of the tiger’s bones was found to be fractured but one of its canines was loose. (Representative image)

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry after the autopsy report of an adult tiger, the decomposed body of which was found in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Wednesday, failed to establish the cause of its death.

Chief conservator, Bareilly zone, Lalit Verma has set up a two-member panel comprising conservator of Bareilly circle, Javed Akhtar and divisional forest officer of Bareilly, Bharat Lal, to probe the matter and submit a report within a week.

Meanwhile, field director of PTR, H. Rajamohan has suspended two forest staff members for laxity.

The autopsy was conducted in Bareilly’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) by veterinary officer Dr Abhijeet M Pawde, and Dr Rajul Saxena, a government veterinary officer posted in Pilibhit.



A representative each of National Tiger Conservation Authority, Dr Daksh Gangwar, and of chief wildlife warden of UP Naresh Kumar was present at the time of the autopsy besides PTR’s field director.

The panel has preserved the samples of the tiger’s bone marrow for further examination.

Samples of internal organs or muscles could not be collected as maggots and scavengers had virtually devoured the flesh. Even the bone marrow had dried up.

None of the tiger’s bones was found to be fractured but one of its canines was loose.

In the last census, PTR had just over 50 tigers. A couple of weeks ago, an adult tiger, which was attacked and injured by villagers in Pilibhit, died during a botched rescue attempt by forest department officials.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MVA govt-Koshyari tussle on: Guv objects to recommendation to cancel final-year varsity exams
May 23, 2020 00:11 IST
Stop bootlegging by Congressmen: SAD to Jakhar
May 23, 2020 00:11 IST
Maharashtra govt should announce ₹50K-cr package, says BJP
May 23, 2020 00:10 IST
Source of 19 coronavirus cases in Amritsar district still untraced
May 23, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.