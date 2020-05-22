Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP govt paid Rs 19 lakh for diesel used in bringing Kota students: Deputy CM

UP govt paid Rs 19 lakh for diesel used in bringing Kota students: Deputy CM

“Rajasthan government raised a bill of Rs 19 lakhs for diesel provided by them for Uttar Pradesh buses that were run for bringing back students from Kota, we paid the bill on May 5,” Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said in a press conference.

Updated: May 22, 2020 15:31 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh, Lucknow

“The students said they were not being provided with proper food and stay in Rajasthan. They requested us to bring them back to Uttar Pradesh,” Sharma said. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday said that Rajasthan Government demanded Rs 19 lakh for the diesel used in transporting students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota back to their home state.

“Rajasthan government raised a bill of Rs 19 lakhs for diesel provided by them for Uttar Pradesh buses that were run for bringing back students from Kota, we paid the bill on May 5,” Sharma said in a press conference.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Rajasthan Government accepted their request to help in bringing back their stranded students. “They asked UP government to send buses to Rajasthan,” he added.

“We estimated that there were around 10,000 students from our state stranded in Rajasthan. In April, we sent 560 buses to bring back stranded UP students in Kota. Later, we got to know that there were around 12,000 students and we had less number of buses. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) asked Rajasthan Roadways to provide some buses. Also, UPSRT had asked Rajasthan Roadways for fuel for the UP buses,” Sharma said.



“The students said they were not being provided with proper food and stay in Rajasthan. They requested us to bring them back to Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

UPSRTC buses were used to bring back stranded UP students from Kota, 94 buses of Rajasthan Roadways were also used and a bill of Rs 36 lakh was raised by Rajasthan Government for the same, said Managing Director, UP State Road Transport Corporation.

“Our buses were used to bring back stranded UP students from Kota following UP Government orders. 94 buses of Rajasthan Roadways were also used. Bill of Rs. 36 lakh was raised by Rajasthan government for the same, it has been paid now,” said Raj Shekhar, Managing Director, UP State Road Transport Corporation.

“A few buses of Rajasthan Roadways were used because we have assessed that around 8000 to 10,000 students would be stranded there but the number increased. A bill was then raised by Rajasthan Roadways and UP Roadways has now paid it. We received the bill at around May 5 which was paid off on May 20,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar to modify order on 7th pay arrear after teachers’ protest, but verification rider to stay
May 22, 2020 17:10 IST
News updates form Hindustan Times: 3 amateur videos capture moments after Pakistan plane crash and all the latest news
May 22, 2020 17:10 IST
Dog meets bestie after a long time, what follows next is a joy to watch
May 22, 2020 17:08 IST
UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Last minute tips to improve your chances to qualify
May 22, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.