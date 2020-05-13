Sections
UP govt suspends transfers of its employees during 2020-21 due to Covid-19 outbreak

However, in case of unavoidable circumstances, transfers can be carried out with the chief minister’s approval, the official order stated.

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Lucknow

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari late on Tuesday night, transfers of government employees for the financial year 2020-2021 would remain suspended till further orders in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. (Ravindra Joshi / Hindustan Times)

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended transfers of its officers and employees for the financial year 2020-2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official order said.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari late on Tuesday night, transfers of government employees for the financial year 2020-2021 would remain suspended till further orders in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Posts falling vacant due to death, medical emergency, promotion, resignation, suspension can be filled through transfers after approval from relevant authorities, it said.



One of the worst-hit states in the country, Uttar Pradesh had reported 3,664 Covid-19 cases and 82 fatalities due to the respiratory disease till Tuesday, according to official data.

