UP is unlikely to experience winter load-shedding

The Load Generation Balance Report (LGBR) or the power demand forecast report released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) recently shows UP to have a peak demand-supply deficit from 0.2% in April to 7.6% in May this year.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 09:20 IST

By Brajendra K Parashar, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The state, according to the report, is expected to have a power surplus of 25% in October, 43.2% in November, 51% in December, 34.5% in January 2021, 36.8% in February and 36.7% in March, the last month of the current financial year. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

Uttar Pradesh residents are unlikely to experience winter load-shedding this year with the state tipped to have substantial surplus electricity, when compared to the expected demand between October 2020 and March 2021. On the annual basis, though, it may have a marginal peak demand-supply gap.

The Load Generation Balance Report (LGBR) or the power demand forecast report released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) recently shows UP to have a peak demand-supply deficit from 0.2% in April to 7.6% in May this year. But the report forecasts that the state will have surplus power from October onwards.

The state, according to the report, is expected to have a power surplus of 25% in October, 43.2% in November, 51% in December, 34.5% in January 2021, 36.8% in February and 36.7% in March, the last month of the current financial year.

Overall, UP’s peak power requirement during the current financial year has been anticipated to be 24,220 MW against the expected 23,440 MW demand, the peak shortfall being of 780 MW which is 3.2% of the requirement. The country, as a whole, is expected to have a peak surplus of 18,160 MW or 9.1%.



“As may be seen, 11 states/UTs are likely to experience an energy deficit and 13 States/UTs peak deficits of varying extents. Further, 23 states/UTs are anticipated to have net surplus energy and 21 states/UTs are expected to be surplus in peak on an annual basis.

1 State/UT each will have ‘Nil’ surplus/deficit in Energy and Peak,” the report says, adding “All other states/UTs in the country are likely to have demand-supply gaps of varying degrees both for energy and peak.”

Among the Northern states/UTs Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab apart from UP may have peak demand-supply gap to the tune of 20%, 9.0%, 0.8%, 11.2% and 3.2%, respectively, while three other states—Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are expected to have extra power vis-à-vis their demand, by 82.8%,21.9% and 22.7%.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman and state advisory committee member Avadhesh Kumar Verma said it was encouraging to see that UP is expected to have surplus power in winter and only a marginal deficit in summer. “In UP, availability of power may no longer be an issue ,” he pointed out.

