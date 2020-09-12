Sections
UP logs 6,846 new Covid cases in last 24 hours; active cases nearing 68,000

Uttar Pradesh principal health secretary Amit Mohan Prasad in a press conference here said, 6,846 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours and 6,085 people discharged.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:27 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

In Uttar Pradesh, 1,40,562 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 73,58,471 samples have been tested so far in the state, Prasad added. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh reported 6,846 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the state to 67955.

The active cases in the state are 67,955. A total of 2,33,527 people discharged. The total death toll is 4,349 in the state. The recovery rate is 76.35 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.42 per cent which is less than the national average, he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, 1,40,562 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 73,58,471 samples have been tested so far in the state, Prasad added.



