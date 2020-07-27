Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP man arrested for stealing over Rs 6 lakh from employer to repay loan

UP man arrested for stealing over Rs 6 lakh from employer to repay loan

The accused revealed that his family had mortgaged their land for a loan to marry off his younger sister and he stole Rs 6 lakh amount from his employer to clear the debt, the DCP said.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

During investigation, the mobile number of the accused was put on surveillance and was traced to Padhera village from where he was arrested on Saturday. (Reuters File Photo )

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing to his native place in Uttar Pradesh with over Rs six lakh cash which his employer had given him to deposit in a bank, police said on Sunday.

Rinku was arrested from his native Padhera village, in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, they said.

The owner of a private firm had complained to police on July 18 that he had given Rs 6,62,000 in cash to his staff Rinku to deposit it in a bank. Rinku left on a motorcycle and didn’t return nor did he deposit the cash in the bank, police said.

During investigation, the mobile number of the accused was put on surveillance and was traced to Padhera village from where he was arrested on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said. Rs 3,80,000 cash was recovered from him, he said.



The accused revealed that his family had mortgaged their land for a loan to marry off his younger sister and he stole Rs 6 lakh amount from his employer to clear the debt, the DCP said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Markets open in red, Sensex trades at 38,080; Nifty below 11,200
Jul 27, 2020 09:25 IST
Covid pandemic’s hit to Japan’s first-quarter business spending worse than first thought
Jul 27, 2020 09:22 IST
Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi, govt advises people to use water judiciously
Jul 27, 2020 09:21 IST
NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance all set for a launch this week
Jul 27, 2020 09:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.