UP: Man held for convincing youths to join terrorist organisations

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

The suspect was produced before a court and sent to 10-day police remand. (HT photo)

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district for allegedly trying to convince youths to join terrorist organisations, officials said here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Muhammad Inamul, a resident of Bareilly, a spokesperson said.

The scrutiny of Inamul’s Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram accounts revealed that he was convincing youths to join terrorist outfits in the name of ‘jihad’, the ATS spokesperson alleged.

He also said some files saved on Inamul’s mobile phone allegedly contained literature on Al-Qaeda.

The suspect was produced before a court and sent to 10-day police remand, the spokesperson said.

The UP ATS also claimed that during initial interrogation, Inamul had accepted that he used to convince youths to join terrorist organisations.

A detailed investigation is underway to trace Inamul’s accomplices, the spokesperson said.