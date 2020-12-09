Sections
UP may soon allow private institutes to use 14 airstrips for training pilots, technicians

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has approved, in principle, the proposed policy for utilising the airstrips

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 12:43 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has approved, in principle, the proposed policy for utilising fourteen civil aviation airstrips in the state for training by private flying institutions.

The proposed policy envisages facilitation of running courses for training pilots, aviation engineers, technicians, flight dispatchers, and cabin crew personnel.

“While giving the approval, the chief minister asked the officers concerned to study similar policies of other states,” said a state government press statement after a presentation made before Yogi on the proposed policy.

Chief minister’s additional chief secretary, SP Goel, and special secretary, civil aviation department, Surendra Singh made the presentation at a meeting at the chief minister’s residence.



“The state has an immense potential for civil aviation and the state has made significant stride in the direction. Development work on Kushinagar airport is over and the licencing process is on. There has been an approval for five airstrips for Noida airport,” he said at the meeting.

Yogi also said that several airstrips in the state were being scaled up into airports. Infrastructure development in the sphere of civil aviation would consolidate connectivity, he said.

During the presentation, the CM was told that the state has seven functional airports, one more is ready, and twelve airports are in the development stage. Apart from this, UP also has eight airstrips. And for creating skilled manpower for the civil aviation area, the state had made a policy in 2007. In these 13 years, there have been many changes in civil aviation sector and hence, a new policy is being made.After the CM’s approval, the draft policy would go to the Cabinet for approval.

