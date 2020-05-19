Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP: Migrants burning their feet, hole in pocket to reach their homes

UP: Migrants burning their feet, hole in pocket to reach their homes

Migrants are so desperate to reach home that many of them started their journey on foot while some exhausted their savings and a few borrowed to book a truck or other vehicles.

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:21 IST

By Chandan Kumar and Saurabh Chauhan, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Despite the government’s efforts to arrange vehicles to transport them, the labourers can be seen moving on the road. (HT Photo)

In the grip of poverty due to the lockdown, thousands of migrant labourers are on the road, returning to their respective homes either by bicycles, hitch-hiking or walking. This is happening because the hapless migrants, stuck in various states, have lost their jobs and also hope to get them back in the prevailing circumstances.

They are so desperate to reach home that many of them started their journey on foot while some exhausted their savings and a few borrowed to book a truck or other vehicles. Despite the government’s efforts to arrange vehicles to transport them, the labourers can be seen moving on the road.

“Who wants to step out in such scorching heat. The government says ‘jahan ho vahin raho’ (stay where you are) but how can one live without food and money,” asked one Dinesh Kumar Gupta, who was on his way to Siddharthnagar district.

He was stopped by police at Khurramnagar crossing on Sitapur road and assured that his travel arrangements would be made.



All vehicles at Kamta crossing in Lucknow are east-bound. Buses, trucks auto-rickshaws, motorbikes and bicycles are all carrying them home. Gorakhpur, Basti, Kushinagar, Gonda—all east UP districts—are their destinations. Some have to travel further to Patna, Madhubani and Darbhanga in Bihar. A few have to go beyond till West Bengal.

Sitting in a cramped auto-rickshaw one Sukumi Bano was looking for water. Bano worked as a housemaid in a high rise complex in South Delhi.

Her employers gave her some money last month but refused to help further. With no hope of joining work, she decided to return to her village in Madhubani with four other housemaids in the auto-rickshaw owned by her husband.

“The the journey is very hard but we had no other option. I don’t know what will happen to us. All I can think of now is home,” she said.

One construction worker Lallan Prasad, 55, of Bihar’s Motihari district said he had gone to Jammu on March 5.

“I stayed without food for four days after I exhausted all my savings. I borrowed some money from a contractor and reached Delhi and got a private bus that will drop me at Gorakhpur. I paid Rs 1000 for the journey,” said Prasad.

Gopal Singh is among the 10 persons who are on their way to Bihar’s Darbhanga district. He is annoyed with the Bihar government. “They left us to die,” alleged Gopal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mark Zuckerberg says he is worried about China’s influence on internet regulations
May 19, 2020 11:27 IST
From virtual dance parties to hugs, here’s what’s trending on Google Search this week
May 19, 2020 11:22 IST
These days I’m also taking English classes: Babar hits back at critics
May 19, 2020 11:21 IST
‘Equality and dignity for all’: JP Nadda hails J&K govt’s move to define domicile rules
May 19, 2020 11:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.