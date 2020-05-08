UP: Migrants’ return injects element of concern in Covid-19 scenario

The return of a large number of migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh from nearly a dozen states is emerging as a potential cause for concern about a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

As the government is aware of the factor, it has put a screening and quarantine protocol in place. In all, 50,000 doctors, paramedics and associated screening staff are being mobilized to screen the incoming migrant workers.

According to the data released on Thursday afternoon, 42,000 migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh on 36 special trains so far. By the end of Thursday, 20 more trains will reach different districts of UP carrying another 24,000 migrants. According to the schedule for Friday, 51,600 more will reach the state on 43 trains in the next two days. By then, the total number of migrants to have returned will be a whopping 1,18,249 on 99 trains.

THE NUMBERS Since March 24, nearly 7 lakh migrants workers have returned to the state Ever since the Shramik Special Trains started plying, 42,000 workers came back on 36 trains 20 trains with 24,000 workers are scheduled to arrive on Thursday 43 trains are scheduled to arrive on Friday with 51,600 workers By Friday, total the figure would become 118249 passengers on 99 trains. 50,000 doctors, paramedics, and other trained people deployed at 12,000 centres to check workers The trains have reached Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Ballia, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, and Ghazipur. More are scheduled for these districts and Varanasi, Amethi, Sultanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Bahraich, Ambedkar Nagar and Fatehpur.

The fear doesn’t seem to be unfounded as the Bundelkhand region that virtually was missing from the Covid-19 map till a week ago, is now showing an upward trend. Fifty-four coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the region and at least 15 of them are migrant workers.

In Siddharthnagar, 10 migrants have tested positive at the government quarantine centres.

While the migrants themselves are apprehensive of their health, residents of villages are opposing their re-entry, considering them to be ‘coronavirus carriers’.

A state government spokesperson said since March 24, a total of seven lakh migrants had returned to Uttar Pradesh. The large numbers made the government change its original screening and quarantine protocol.

The original order, issued by the revenue department, on April 25, had asked the district magistrates to quarantine all migrants at quarantine centres for 14 days. However, on May 1, the government modified the order.

“According to the changed order, the incoming migrants have to be checked for symptoms at transit centres. Those with symptoms will be kept at quarantine centres. The others will be sent for 14-day home quarantine. We are also taking into account the time they have spent at the quarantine centres in the states that they have come from or will come from,” said Sanjay Goyal, relief commissioner, Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath repeated the order and the instructions to the officers concerned. He said, “If they do not show any symptoms, send them for 14-day home quarantine with Rs 1000 allowance each.”

Goyal explains, “There is no protocol to test each and every migrant coming in. Only those who show symptoms for Covid-19 will be tested. If the test is positive, they will be sent to the government’s quarantine or, if necessary, to medical quarantine. The rest are being sent home with a 14-day home quarantine advisory. The district administration will keep watch on them for 14 days.”