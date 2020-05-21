Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP: One held after woman accuses two of raping, blackmailing her for months

UP: One held after woman accuses two of raping, blackmailing her for months

In January while she was searching for work, the two accused took her to a house on pretext of searching a job for her. They raped her and filmed the incident. They used the video to blackmail her and had raped her multiple times since then.

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Meerut

One person was arrested after a woman filed complaint alleging rape against two named persons in Sarsawa police station area of Saharanpur, said police on Thursday.

In her complaint, registered on Tuesday, the woman and her husband alleged that Abhishek and Swaraj raped the woman in January. “The duo also filmed the incident and had been blackmailing her since,” said the complaint.

On Tuesday night she filed a police complaint.

Police said that while one of the accused Abhishek, 35, was arrested on Tuesday itself while Swaraj, 35, is on the run.



Ashok Solanki, station house officer, Sarsawa police station said, “In her complaint, the woman and her husband claim that in January she was raped by Abhishek and Swaraj. They also filmed the incident and used to blackmail her. The woman alleged since January she was raped multiple times by the two accused who also used to blackmail her.”

Meanwhile, the accused also circulated the video in the area, said cops.

Police said the woman works as a house help in the village. In January while she was searching for work, the two accused took her to a house on pretext of searching a job for her. They raped her and filmed the incident. They used the video to blackmail her and had raped her multiple times since then. Few days ago, woman narrated her ordeal to her husband due to which the accused circulated the video in the area.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sangrur tomb attendant sets woman on fire, held
May 21, 2020 23:01 IST
Air India flight to bring NRIs from Ukraine to Chandigarh airport
May 21, 2020 22:59 IST
Entrepreneurship to be the focus of new HRD channel
May 21, 2020 22:58 IST
Parents cry foul as Patiala pvt school asks for admission fee from Class 11 students
May 21, 2020 22:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.