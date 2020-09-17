Sections
UP orders public address systems to sensitize people for Covid containment

UP government’s latest move is based on a recent assessment which claims non-compliance of anti-Covid 19 protocols as the biggest reason for the spread of the disease.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:20 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed on the need for spreading awareness among people on ways to fight Covid 19. (PTI Photo)

Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has directed all the district magistrates and superintendents of police to install public address systems at public places in their districts to create awareness about Covid-19 containment protocol to check the spread of the pandemic.

The directive to DMs and SPs was issued after the chief minister spoke about the need to use public address systems to sensitize residents about Covid guidelines, including the use of masks, social distancing, frequent hand-washing and sanitization.

District magistrates of all the 75 districts in the state were directed to submit a proposal for installing public address systems and the new locations chosen for the purpose by September 19, additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said after a meeting of senior officials in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Bus stations, hospitals, market areas, road crossings and government offices have been identified among the places where the system would be installed.



Principal secretary (transport) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was planning to install the public address systems in all the buses operating across the state along with audio-visual systems at bus stations. The project will be completed within a month.

The additional director general of police, (headquarters) was directed to submit a report to the government about the status of existing public address systems in all the 75 districts and the condition of the equipment installed. He was also told to submit a detailed proposal regarding the new places where the public address systems would be set up.

During their visit to various districts, nodal officers had stated in their report that lack of implementation of the Covid protocol was one of the main reasons for the spread of coronavirus infection in the state, senior officials said.

The state government has directed the district administration to penalise people violating the Covid protocol, he said.

