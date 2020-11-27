Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / UP plans two community service centres in each gram panchayat

UP plans two community service centres in each gram panchayat

The centres aim to deliver more than 250 services online making it accessible for the general public.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:19 IST

By Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh has planned the CSCs on a private-partnership model. (PTI Photo)

With the aim of making Uttar Pradesh Atmanirbhar (self-reliant), the state government will set up two community service centres (CSCs) at every gram panchayat level or for every 10,000 people, said an official government statement issued on Thursday.

The CSCs will assist, sensitise and facilitate the locals in availing government welfare schemes and receiving benefits, the statement claimed.

The target is to open 1.5 lakh such CSCs, which may employ about 4.5 lakh youth at the local level, as per the statement. The government hopes that more than one CSC will lead to a healthy competition which, in turn, will provide better services to consumers.

Also Read: AAP alleges UP managing Covid data, patients from state running to Delhi

As many as 258 services delivered by 35 departments will be made available at the CSCs, benefiting people. Any person desirous of availing services at the centres may access them through the internet on e-district portals.

Planned under the state’s IT and electronics department, these centres are to be run on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model. The rural youth entrepreneurs manning the CSCs will now get Rs 30 as fee per service instead of Rs 20 as was decided before.

Similarly, for every financial transaction, the centre in charge will receive Rs 11 instead of Rs 4 as announced earlier

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer Protest LIVE Updates: AAP urges govt to deny nod for temporary jails
Nov 27, 2020 11:56 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Nov 27, 2020 11:59 IST
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
Nov 27, 2020 11:31 IST

latest news

A feminine text cannot fail to be volcanic, and so it is with this one
Nov 27, 2020 12:01 IST
Stockholm’s ‘corona cabbies’ drive to collect Covid-19 swabs
Nov 27, 2020 12:00 IST
‘It’s unfair on him’: Manjrekar feels India batsman was hard done by
Nov 27, 2020 11:57 IST
Farmers’ protest: Metro stations near Delhi-Haryana border to remain closed, says DMRC
Nov 27, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.