Sections
Home / Lucknow / UP Police face a tough task to convince people over kanwar yatra

UP Police face a tough task to convince people over kanwar yatra

The state government, in consultation with the Haryana and Uttarakhand governments, on Saturday decided to suspend the annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees that takes place in the Hindu holy month of Shravan.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 07:47 IST

By S Raju, Hindustan Times Meerut

Organisers supported the decision and said that camp organisers were worried about the safety of devotees. (Yogendra Kumar/HT FILE PHOTO)

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government suspended the annual Kanwar Yatra in the wake of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, officials in Meerut and Saharanpur regions — the two main pilgrimage centres of the yatra — said they have a tough task ahead to convey the decision of suspension of the yatra to devotees and convince them.

“Spreading the message and convincing devotees would be a big challenge in the coming days,” said additional director general ( ADG) of police, Meerut zone, Rajeev Sabharwal.

The state government, in consultation with the Haryana and Uttarakhand governments, on Saturday decided to suspend the annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees that takes place in the Hindu holy month of Shravan. The yatra was to start from July 5-6 and conclude on July 19.

Jagmohan Shakal, who has been organising a camp for providing food and lodging to ‘Kanwarias’ for over two decades now, supported the decision and said that camp organisers were worried about the safety of devotees.



Every year, three to four hundred thousand devotees come to the Meerut’s Kali Paltan temple during the yatra every year.

Temple’s management committee’s secretary Satish Kumar Singhal expressed his dismay over the suspension of the yatra. On the other hand, the temple’s chief priest Sridhar Tripathi supported the government’s decision and said, “Life is above all and devotees should understand it.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 22
Jun 22, 2020 07:52 IST
UP Police face a tough task to convince people over kanwar yatra
Jun 22, 2020 07:47 IST
Injuries at US protests draw scrutiny to use of police weaponry
Jun 22, 2020 07:39 IST
12 yrs on, current a/c to turn surplus
Jun 22, 2020 07:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.