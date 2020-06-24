Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / UP records 8 more Covid-19 deaths, 664 fresh cases

UP records 8 more Covid-19 deaths, 664 fresh cases

“The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 6,375. As many as 12,586 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged,” Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 596 on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Uttar Pradesh reported eight more deaths due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the state’s toll to 596, while 664 fresh infections were detected.

“The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 6,375. As many as 12,586 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged,” Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 596 on Wednesday, he said.

The total number of deaths in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday stood at 588.



The state’s tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 19,557.

Prasad said samples of health workers, shopkeepers and salesmen were collected under targeted random sampling on Wednesday.

“The aim is to create awareness among them. These people are vulnerable to infection, so they need to be careful,” he said.

He also said antigen testing will commence on Thursday in six districts of Meerut division, and cities of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shooter Manu Bhaker driving tractors, riding horses and painting
Jun 24, 2020 19:35 IST
Baltana woman tests positive in Mohali, tally now 227
Jun 24, 2020 19:33 IST
Man kills wife, dies after consuming pesticide in Ludhiana’s Gurdev Nagar
Jun 24, 2020 19:34 IST
It’s bit like a sci-fi movie: Wood on training inside bio-secure bubble
Jun 24, 2020 19:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.