Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / UP records largest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths

UP records largest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Friday said the count of active cases in the state stood at 21,711 on Friday.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:07 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

The Covid-19 death tally stood at 1,298 on Thursday while the total number of cases touched 58,104. (HT File)

Tightening its grip over Uttar Pradesh, Covid-19 claimed a record 50 lives in the state on Friday as the deadly virus infected 2,667 people more in the largest single-day spike till date.

The Covid-19 death tally stood at 1,298 on Thursday while the total number of cases touched 58,104. With new cases, the state also witnessed the highest single-day surge in fresh Covid-19 cases, which pushed the tally of total Covid-19 cases in UP to 60,771.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Friday said the count of active cases in the state stood at 21,711 on Friday.

As many as 37,712 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged, he said. He, however, added that as many as 2,712 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The figure 2,712 quoted by Prasad also includes 45 cases reported on Thursday.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Restriction on domestic flights to remain in effect till November 24: Ministry
Jul 24, 2020 20:11 IST
Countries fighting Covid-19 in decentralised manner doing better: Raghuram Rajan
Jul 24, 2020 20:04 IST
Dil Bechara begins and ends with tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput. See here
Jul 24, 2020 20:01 IST
Yaya Toure trains with 4th-division Leyton Orient
Jul 24, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.