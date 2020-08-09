Sections
UP reports 4,571 new Covid-19 cases, 41 more fatalities

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,571 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 1,22,609 as 41 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 2,069.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 18:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 47,890, and 72,650 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. (File photo)

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 47,890, and 72,650 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

“The case fatality rate, which was at three per cent till last month, has now further dipped to 1.68 per cent,” Prasad said.

The number of Covid-19 cases stood at 1,18,038 on Saturday, while the death toll was at 2,028.



However, the government said 4,687 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. It did not mention which 24-hour period it was referring to.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Special alertness should be exercised in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Varanasi.” He said more tests must be conducted and directed that dedicated Covid hospitals in Bareilly and Shamli should become operational by August 16.

Instructions were also issued to the Health department to double the number of ICU beds in all district hospitals, a statement issued by the state government said.

