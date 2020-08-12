Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / UP reports 4,583 new Covid-19 cases

UP reports 4,583 new Covid-19 cases

The total number of active cases till date stands at 49,347 while total 84,661 people have recovered from the disease.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

A person gives a swab sample to test for coronavirus infection at Swami Parmanand Prakritik Chikitsalaya Yoga and Anusandhan Kendra. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,583 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department’s bulletin on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases till date stands at 49,347 while total 84,661 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state stands at 2,230.

A total of 60,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to over 23 lakh.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HC allows 16-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy
Aug 12, 2020 23:28 IST
Second sero survey results in another week: Jain
Aug 12, 2020 23:28 IST
Students held for protesting at DU’s arts faculty
Aug 12, 2020 23:27 IST
‘Forced to work in Covid-19 ward’, nursing student jumps off hostel building in Uttar Pradesh
Aug 12, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.