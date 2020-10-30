UP’s first organ transplant organisation in SGPGI soon

Uttar Pradesh will soon have its first State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

SOTTO will keep all information about transplants and follow the rules made under the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO ). The SGPGI will work as an organ banking nodal centre. A website of SOTTO will soon be created as well.

Dr Rajesh Harshvardhan of SGPGIMS said, “All 26 government and private hospitals will work under SOTTO. The hospital administration will also launch campaigns to make people aware about organ transplant.”

The SGPGI will conduct its first webinar on October 31 in which additional chief secretary, medical education, Dr Rajneesh Dubey and reputed doctors will take part. The health professionals will discuss the role and significance of SOTTO, organ, tissue harvesting and transplantation.

SGPGI director Dr RK Dhiman said, “With the formation of the first SOTTO centre, organ transplantation will now get a major boost in Uttar Pradesh. People can easily donate organs and get organ transplantation. In fact, they will also be able to donate organs of brain dead patients.”