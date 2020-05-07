Sections
‘UP’s migrant workers will return home’: Adityanath

Between March 1 and March 15, two lakh labourers have arrived in the state, the chief minister said, according to an official spokesman.

Updated: May 07, 2020 14:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Lucknow

Migrant Labours who were stranded in Gujarat arrive at Charbagh Railway station by a special Train in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a list on migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh stranded in other states due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown and assured that they will all be brought back home.

Adityanath said, till now, 37 trains have arrived in the state carrying over 30,000 migrant labourers.

Besides them, last week over 30,000 labourers from Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh arrived in buses, he said, adding that in March last week over 4.5 lakh migrant labourers were brought to Uttar Pradesh.

“The Uttar Pradesh government intends to bring back all its migrant labourers from other states and for this district-wise list has been sought from them,” Adityanath said.

“From the states, which are giving lists, we are immediately taking measures to bring them (migrants) back,” he said.

The chief minister said on Thursday, 20 trains are arriving in Uttar Pradesh from other states with migrant labourers while on Friday 25 to 30 trains will come “Over 10,000 buses of the (UPSRTC) Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have been deployed to take them to their homes,” he said.

He said arrangements for medical examination and quarantine centres have been made for all those coming from other states, and they will be provided food packets and Rs 1,000. The state is also preparing “skilling data” of the labourers so that after they complete home quarantine, they can be given jobs accordingly, Adityanath said.

“The capacity of quarantine centres in the state has now gone up to 12 lakh. For check-up of migrant labourers 50,000 medical teams have been constituted,” he said, adding that district administrations have been asked to take care of all those coming from other states.

